Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival expanding to 13 days in 2025

The Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival is expanding.

On Friday, organizers announced the 2025 theme for the fair, "More Dates." The theme isn't just a celebration of the date palm, but also what organizers are doing.

The 77th annual Fair & Date Fest will be held across 13 days in 2025. It's usually just 10 days long.

“Our community has demonstrated overwhelming support for the Fair & Date Fest in recent years,” stated Fair & Date Fest CEO Chris Pickering. “Opening for three weekends allows more opportunities for everyone to come together in celebration.”

The Fair & Date Fest is set to open on Thursday, Feb. 13. It will run to through Sunday, March 2. The fair will be closed on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, except Presidents Day.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 29. Organizers said on Black Friday, Gate Admission tickets will be available online at half-price.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.datefest.org/