Study: I-10 among most dangerous nighttime roads. How to be safe when you’re on it

INDIO, CA (KESQ) - It's a word of caution if you're heading out somewhere this weekend and plan to drive at night.

Some of the nation's most dangerous roads at night are here in California, and some run right through the desert, according to a recent study.

It identified Interstate 10 as the nation's 10th most dangerous night-time freeway for its 42 fatal wrecks in a year, poor lighting, high speeds, and distracted, drunk, or drowsy drivers.

Drowsy drivers can be as dangerous as DUI drivers, so get some rest before heading out at night.

And don't drive in the fast lane if you don't have to. That's the lane where wrong-way drivers tend to go.

"They're going the wrong way," said California Highway Patrol Officer David Torres. "They're in the fast lane but they believe they're in the slow lane going the correct way. So stay out of that fast lane. We have a lot of crashes of wrong-way drivers, where the drunk driver was driving the wrong way, thinking he was in the right lane," Torres added.

The CHP also says to slow down so you can react to unexpected obstacles, and stay alert and focused on the road.

Also, pull off at an exit if you need to stop. That way your tail lights won't be a target for drunk drivers who tend to follow the lights in front of them and might drive right into you on the road's shoulder.

Also here in California-- I-5 and Interstate 15 made the most dangerous night-time list.

It was conducted by Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys using government sources.