She defended ‘El Chapo.’ Now this lawyer is using her narco-fame to launch a music career

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mariel Colón spent years working as a defense lawyer for Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán while he faced trial in U.S. court. Now, at a time when regional Mexican is becoming a global phenomenon, the 31-year-old is leveraging her association with the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel to launch her musical career under the stage name of “Mariel La Abogada” (Mariel the Lawyer). Last month, she dropped a music video called “La Señora” with Guzmán’s wife – who was released from prison last year and looking for work – based on Emma Coronel’s life. The video paved the way for the two to model together during Milan Fashion Week, raising eyebrows in Italy and beyond.

