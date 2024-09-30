Britain’s last coal-fired electricity plant is closing. It ends 142 years of coal power in the UK

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s last coal-fired power plant is closing. This will mark the end of 142 years of coal-generated electricity in the nation that sparked the Industrial Revolution. The Ratcliffe-on-Soar station in central England is due to finish its final shift at midnight on Monday. Owner Uniper says many of the 170 remaining employees will stay on during a two-year decommissioning process. The shutdown makes Britain the first Group of Seven nation economies to phase out coal. More than half of Britain’s electricity now comes from renewable sources such as wind and solar power, the rest from natural gas and nuclear energy.

