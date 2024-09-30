Palm Springs Tram snow guessing contest underway Oct. 1st

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is hosting its Annual Snow Guessing Contest to celebrate the upcoming snowfall in The San Jacinto Mountains.

This traditional event will run from Oct.1 until the first measurable inch of snow touches the Tramway Mountain Station.

The first ten entries received with the correct snowfall date will win four regular Tram admission tickets, plus a special Tram gift souvenir.

If there are more than ten entries with correct information, winners will be chosen by the earliest postmark date.

Those wanting to participate are urged to send a postcard with your best guess to:



Snow Guessing Contest

1 Tram Way

Palm Springs, CA, 92262

Only one date per postcard will be accepted.

For more information on the event, please visit https://pstramway.com/annual-snow-guessing-contest-begins-october-1-2/.