Police continue to search for Hit and Run driver responsible for deadly weekend accident

One person is dead after an early morning accident in Desert Hot Springs Sunday, and police continue to search for the driver responsible.

According to the California Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Todd Osborne of Desert Hot Springs was walking along Palm Drive and 20th Avenue when he was hit by a car around 7:00 am.

Officers on scene said the driver of the suspect vehicle did not stop and left the scene before emergency crews arrived. If anyone witnessed anything around that time they are asked to call law enforcement.