Child sex crime investigation: 5-hour standoff ends with arrest of Yucca Valley man

A 27-year-old Yucca Valley man was arrested, accused of lewd acts with a minor and assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators said deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station received information the suspect had repeatedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old victim.

The suspect was also accused of providing the victim with methamphetamine and marijuana.

Investigators said the victim's mother tried to confront the suspect, but he reportedly held a knife to her neck and threatened to kill her if she reported the alleged incidents.

On Monday around 6:00 a.m., deputies approached a home off Anaconda Drive in Yucca Valley, where the alleged incidents occurred.

They said the suspect refused to give himself up and barricaded himself inside for about 5 hours.

Investigators said they obtained an arrest warrant, as well as a search warrant for the home.

Members from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Specialized Enforcement Division were able to enter the home and take the suspect into custody.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Halloway of the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station at (760) 366-4175.

