CIELO Fund to host annual fund grants and scholarship brunch

The Cultivating Inland Empire Latino Opportunity (CIELO) Fund was gearing up for its annual celebration.

The organization was launched in 2022 and aimed to uplift and serve Latino organizations across the Inland Empire. Officials said they invested in research and worked to provide scholarships and grants to the Latino community.

The celebration and fundraising event was set for Sunday, Oct 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Palm Springs Convention Center.

To RSVP for the event, visit https://www.iegives.org/news/in-the-news/#events