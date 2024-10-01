Skip to Content
News

CIELO Fund to host annual fund grants and scholarship brunch

CIELO
By
Published 5:20 PM

The Cultivating Inland Empire Latino Opportunity (CIELO) Fund was gearing up for its annual celebration.

The organization was launched in 2022 and aimed to uplift and serve Latino organizations across the Inland Empire. Officials said they invested in research and worked to provide scholarships and grants to the Latino community.

The celebration and fundraising event was set for Sunday, Oct 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Palm Springs Convention Center.

To RSVP for the event, visit https://www.iegives.org/news/in-the-news/#events

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Aramis Rivera

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content