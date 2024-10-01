Skip to Content
Four athletes collapse during competitive event at Sheriff’s facility

Published 6:37 PM

At least four youths or young adults participating in an athletic event at the Ben Clark Public Safety Training Center in Riverside today suffered health complications that required medical attention.

Firefighters were called to the sheriff's training grounds, off Davis Avenue and 11th Street, shortly after 4 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said that crews discovered the patients on the ground, possibly suffering heat exhaustion amid triple-digit temperatures, though that could not be immediately confirmed.

The victims were taking part in a track-and-field type of contest, according to reports from the scene.

Four ambulances were called to the location as paramedics triaged and treated the parties.

As of 5:20 p.m., they were awaiting transportation to a hospital for further evaluation.

