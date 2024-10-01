France’s new premier postpones election in New Caledonia until next year

NICE, France (AP) — French Prime Minister Michel Barnier says he has postponed a provincial election in the restive Pacific territory of New Caledonia. Speaking during his inaugural address to parliament, Barnier said that local voting, scheduled for Dec. 15 will take place at the end of 2025. Barnier also said the controversial bill to amend French Constitution and change voting lists in New Caledonia will not be submitted to a joint session of parliament to become law. The adoption of the bill in May by both houses of French parliament led to violent protests in the Pacific archipelago, leaving 13 people dead and widespread destruction. Tensions have long simmered in New Caledonia between pro-independence Indigenous Kanak people and the white settler communities loyal to Paris.

