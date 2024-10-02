4 Russian journalists accused of working for a Navalny group go on trial in Moscow

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Four Russian journalists went on trial in Moscow on Wednesday after being accused of working for an anti-corruption group founded by the late Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, which was designated by authorities as an extremist organization in 2021. Antonina Favorskaya, Artyom Kriger, Sergey Karelin and Konstantin Gabov — who were arrested earlier this year — reject the charges of involvement with an extremist group. If convicted, they face up to six years in prison. The trial, being held behind closed doors, is the latest step in the Kremlin’s unrelenting crackdown on dissent. Navalny was President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest and most prominent foe, who died in prison in February while serving a 19-year sentence.

