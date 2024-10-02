Former Singapore minister sentenced to a year in prison for receiving illegal gifts

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A former Singaporean cabinet minister has been sentenced to a year in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of receiving illegal gifts, in a rare criminal case involving a minister in the Asian financial hub. Former Transport Minister S. Iswaran had pleaded guilty last week to one count of obstructing justice and four of accepting gifts from two people with whom he had official business. He was the first minister to be charged and imprisoned in nearly half a century. Channel News Asia reported the judge ruled holders of high office must be expected to avoid any perception that they are susceptible to influence.

