Man who caused deadly hit-and-run crash pleads guilty, gets probation

A 20-year-old man who caused a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Desert Hot Springs pleaded guilty today and received a sentence including 24 months of probation.

Mason Poling entered a guilty plea to a count of hit-and-run causing injury or death Wednesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, according to case records.

Judge Arthur Hester immediately sentenced Poling to 24 months of probation, 90 days of custody and 40 hours of community service to be completed within the next year, according to John Hall of the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. Poling received nine days of credit for the custody portion of the sentencing, with the remaining 81 days to be served in a work release program.

Officers responded to the area of North Indian Canyon and Pierson Boulevard at about 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 9 to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, the Desert Hot Springs Police Department reported.

The pedestrian was found in the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was described as a 20-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident, but the person's gender and identity were not released.

Witnesses told officers that a black Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north on North Indian Canyon when it struck the victim, who was walking south in the northbound lanes.

The driver allegedly drove off immediately without offering aid. Investigators later identified the suspect as Poling, who was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.