Wisconsin election clerks referred 30 instances of suspected fraud to prosecutors over the past year

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin election clerks referred more than two dozen instances of suspected fraud and other voting irregularities to prosecutors over the last year. The Wisconsin Elections Commissions presents a annual report on suspected election fraud and other voting irregularities to the Legislature. The commission was set to approve a report detailing incidents between July 2023 and September 2024 during a meeting on Friday. The report notes clerks referred 30 incidents to prosecutors during that time, including almost 20 cases of someone voting twice.

