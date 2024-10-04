DA seeking state AG’s approval to move ahead in investigation into Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege

An update on the ongoing investigation involving Palm Springs City Councilmember Christy Holstege. It concerns the residency of the councilmember, who is running for State Assembly.

Back in August, the Riverside County District Attorney sent a letter to the Palm Springs city attorney accusing Holstege of violating the city’s municipal code by living outside of the district she represent

On Friday, the city of Palm Springs announced it's aware of a new move from the DA, seeking the California Attorney General's approval to move ahead with legal action over the matter

News Channel 3 has reached out to both Holstege and DA Mike Hestrin for comment.

The DA's office is not making any comments at this time. We have not heard back yet from Holstege.

