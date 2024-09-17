I-Team Exclusive: Palm Springs Mayor Pro Tem, others named in Christy Holstege public records request

Palm Springs Mayor Pro Tem Ron deHarte and several others were recently named in a public records request from councilmember Christy Holstege. They said she is targeting them in light of the Riverside County District Attorney's investigation into whether Holstege has been living outside her district.

Holstege's request asks for: "All emails, text messages and social media messages from Ron deHarte regarding DA and Holstege residence investigation - Jan. 1, 2024 to present. All emails, text messages and social media messages from Ron deHarte to Scott Nevins, Philip Hodges, Jackie Lopez and David Rios from 2022 to present."

"Why do you think she filed that records request about you?" News Channel 3's Peter Daut asked deHarte.

deHarte replied: "I was really disappointed and sad to see my name in that request. On August 20th we received the letter from the District Attorney that there was an investigation, and the letter was addressed to me, Ron deHarte, mayor pro tem. And it's unknown to me why the DA would have addressed a letter like that to me and no other council members."

DeHarte said he reached out to the DA's office several times, asking why his name was on that letter.

"Their reply was, 'They don't know,'" deHarte said.

Daut asked him: "Have you spoken with Christy?" He replied: "I've reached out a number of times, and we have not been able to get a time that works for both of us." He added, "Why are private conversations being sought by an elected official?"

The other names in that request, Philip Hodges and Scott Nevins accuse Holstege of abusing her power and retaliating against political adversaries.

"She in this case appears to be weaponizing the Public Records Act to go on a retaliatory campaign against private citizens that she either just assumes are providing information to the criminal investigation or are simply her enemies that she's targeting," Hodges said.

"You look at all the stuff that Christy Holstege is dealing with and the way she's handled it. It's not about the possible alleged crimes, it's about who reported them. It's very sort of Nixon/Trump," Nevins said.

Daut has repeatedly asked Holstege for an on-camera interview since the DA's investigation was first announced, and to respond to the allegations. Instead, she sent a statement:

"I was shocked to learn of the District Attorney's letter when it was shared publicly from an anonymous political twitter profile before I even became aware the letter was sent to City Council. Public Record Act requests are a routine tool to allow for government transparency, one that anyone can use. Public records requests do not apply to private citizens, only elected officials while engaged in city business."

Daut then texted Holstege to ask if she believes deHarte is behind that "anonymous political twitter profile," and she simply texted back "No."

Daut then followed up by asking who she thinks it is, and she did not reply.

Daut asked deHarte, "Let me ask you point blank: Do you think she lives in the district she claims to?"

deHarte answered, "I have never been to Christy's house. And I don't know where she lives." Daut then asked, "Do you think there's merit to the investigation?" He replied, "Well, I think only time will tell."

The DA gave the city of Palm Springs 30 days to act before escalating the matter, including correcting any votes that Holstege cast while her seat on the council could be considered vacant.

Palm Springs officials have asked the DA for evidence that Holstege does not live in her district. The DA has met with the city, but has not provided that evidence.

Meanwhile, Holstege has consistently denied living outside her district.

STATEMENT FROM DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE: