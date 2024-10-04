US launches air attacks on Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says the military has struck a number of Houthi targets in Yemen, going after weapons systems, bases and other equipment belonging to the Iranian-backed rebels. The official says U.S. aircraft and ships struck Houthi strongholds on Friday. The exact number of targets isn’t yet available as the mission was just ending. The strikes come days after the group apparently shot down a U.S. drone. The Houthis last week claimed responsibility for launching missiles and drones at U.S. ships in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. All of those strikes were intercepted by U.S. Navy destroyers.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.