Elon Musk makes first appearance at Trump rally casting election in dire terms

Elon Musk heralded Donald Trump on Saturday as the only candidate “to preserve democracy in America.” The SpaceX and Tesla CEO stood alongside the GOP nominee at a rally in Butler, the Pennsylvania city where Trump survived an assassination attempt earlier this year. Clad in a black-on-black cap bearing the “Make America Great Again” slogan of Trump’s campaign, Musk jumped in the air as he made his way to the podium. The appearance marked the first time that the billionaire businessman appeared publicly at a campaign event since endorsing Trump in July. He’s hosted Trump in a rare public conversation on X, agreed to lead a government efficiency commission if Trump wins reelection and created a super PAC supporting the Republican nominee.

