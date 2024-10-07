Alleged fentanyl supplier accused of murder found dead in cell at County jail

An autopsy was pending today on a 40-year-old inmate who died at the Byrd Detention Center under circumstances that officials said did not appear suspicious.

Johnnie Curtis Stevens of Norco was discovered unconscious in his cell, No. 89 of the FH Block, at the Murrieta jail just after 10 a.m. Friday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Sgt. Chris Wedel said correctional deputies immediately initiated resuscitative measures until paramedics arrived and took over, but Stevens was pronounced dead at the scene.

"There were no signs of foul play,'' Wedel said. "The investigation is ongoing."

Curtis had been housed at the detention center since his arrest in April on suspicion of second-degree murder for the November 2023 death of 40-year-old Jason Schmuch, who was the victim of fentanyl poisoning.

According to sheriff's officials, Schmuch was found dead in his home near the intersection of Roundup Road and Stagecoach Drive in Norco. The fatality was ultimately determined to be fatal drug intoxication from fentanyl consumption, investigators said.

The alleged supplier was Stevens, though the investigation spanned more than five months before he was arrested.

The defendant had no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.