Hot-air balloon bumps line, causing brief power outage during Albuquerque balloon fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say nearly 13,000 utility customers were without electricity for an hour after a hot-air balloon bumped a power line in northeast Albuquerque. Monday marked the third day of the 52nd annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Public Service Company of New Mexico says the outage began at 8:35 a.m. A spokesman for the fiesta says a man piloting the balloon landed safely and wasn’t hurt. He was the only person aboard and there was no immediate word about what caused the incident. The fiesta draws hundreds of thousands of spectators each fall to New Mexico to see dozens of colorful balloons soaring aloft.

