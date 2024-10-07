Students released after brief lockout at elementary school in Thousand Palms due to police activity nearby

An elementary school in Thousand Palms was briefly placed on a precautionary lockout due to nearby police activity, district officials confirmed.

Della S Lindley Elementary School on Robert Road was placed on lockout just before 3:00 p.m. PSUSD spokesperson Joan Boiko said the students who weren't dismissed yet were brought back inside.

The students were released to their parents at the front of the school by 3:35 p.m.

Details on the police activity remain limited. We've reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office for information.

