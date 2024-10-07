What polling shows about Black voters’ views of Harris and Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Black registered voters have an overwhelmingly positive view of Vice President Kamala Harris. That’s according to a recent poll from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. About 7 in 10 Black voters have a somewhat or very favorable view of Harris, with few differences between Black men and women voters on how they view the Democratic candidate. Black voters’ opinions of former President Donald Trump, by contrast, were overwhelmingly negative, underscoring the challenges he faces as he seeks to erode Harris’ support among Black men. But the poll also found that despite this dramatic gap in views, many Black voters don’t see Harris as a candidate who will set the country on a better trajectory, or make a substantial difference in their own lives.

