An unusual hurricane season goes from ultra quiet to record busy and spawns Helene and Milton

Explosively intensifying Hurricane Milton is the latest freaky system to come out of what veteran hurricane scientists call the weirdest storm season of their lives. Before this Atlantic hurricane season started, forecasters said everything lined up to be a monster busy year and it began that way when Beryl was the earliest storm to reach Category 5 on record. Then nothing. From Aug. 20 to Sept. 23 it was record quiet. Then five hurricanes popped up between Sept. 26 and Oct. 6, more than double the old record of two. Hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach calls the season neurotic and weird.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.