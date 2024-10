WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is postponing a planned trip to Germany and Angola to remain at the White House to monitor Hurricane Milton, which is bearing down on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The White House announced the change of plans on Tuesday. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the change was necessary “given the projected trajectory and strength” of the storm.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.