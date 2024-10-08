Palm Springs Police and Fire departments honor PSPD officers killed in the line of duty 8 years ago

On Oct. 8, 2016, Palm Springs police officers Jose "Gil" Vega and Lesley Zerebny were killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Vega, 63, was a veteran cop who was killed just months before he was set to retire after 35 years of service, five years past his retirement eligibility. He had planned to retire in 2018. Vega had eight children, 11 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Zerebny, 27, had been with the department for 18 months and had just returned to duty following maternity leave, having given birth to a daughter, Cora, four months earlier.

8 years after that tragic day, local agencies continue to remember the two fallen officers.

The Palm Springs Police Department wrote on its social media pages:

"October 8, 2016, marks a day that the Palm Springs Police Department will never forget—a day when we lost two of our finest in the line of duty. While many wish they could forget the pain of that day, the memories endure through the songs that were played at their service, in memoriam to their spirit and sacrifice. These songs continue to trigger memories that honor them every day, just as our officers see their lockers displayed as a lasting tribute to the sacrifices they made. Today, we remember their courage, their dedication, and their enduring legacy."

The Palm Springs Fire Dept. also paid tribute to the fallen officers, writing:

The Palm Springs Police and Fire departments will continue to honor the officers this coming weekend. They will take part in the annual Lesley Zerebny Memorial Softball Game. The Police & Fire game was renamed in 2017 in honor of our fallen Officer. The game celebrates her life and legacy, highlighting her passion for the game.

The Lesley Zerebny Memorial Softball Game will be played on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 6:00 p.m. at Big League Dreams in Cathedral City. Tickets are $5 at the gate.

Vega and Zerebny were the first Palm Springs police officers killed in the line of duty since Jan. 1, 1962, when Officer Lyle Wayne Larrabee died during a vehicle pursuit. The only other death in the department was that of Officer Gale Gene Eldridge, who was fatally shot on Jan. 18, 1961, while investigating an armed robbery.

John Hernandez Felix, the man who shot and killed officers Vega and Zerebny, was convicted for their murders and sentenced to death. It is unlikely Vega will be executed anytime soon because of a state moratorium on capital punishment that remains in effect. Additionally, even before the moratorium, California has not executed a prisoner since 2006.