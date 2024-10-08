Skip to Content
Reaction to Trump visit to Coachella Valley, rally this weekend

Former President Donald Trump is hosting a rally in Coachella, Saturday, October 12.

The announcement was met with criticism from Coachella Mayor Hernandez, stating:

Trump’s attacks on immigrants, women, the LQBTQ community and the most vulnerable among us don’t align with the values of our community. He has consistently expressed disdain for the type of diversity that helps define Coachella. We don’t know why Trump is visiting near Coachella, but we know he wasn’t invited by the people who live here. He ain’t like us.”

Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez

Congressman Raul Ruiz also criticizing the former president's visit.

But Republican groups like the Log Cabin Republicans, an LGBT conservatives and straight allies group, says the mayor's comments "do not represent us."

Stay with News Channel 3 for reaction from both sides.

Luis Avila

