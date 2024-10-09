Fire burns 110 acres in Anza, forward progress stopped

A vegetation fire burned 110 acres, threatening structures in the Anza area, before forward progress was stopped Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at around 1:00 p.m. on 39000 Bahrman Rd near Highway 371.

It was initially reported as 5-7 acres burning at a critical rate of spread. By 2:30 p.m., FIRIS mapped the fire at 110 acres, at around the same time, authorities confirmed forward progress was stopped.

The agency said that multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a moderate rate to the northeast, approaching outbuildings and homes on the north side of the highway.

Four Cal Fire air tankers and two water-dropping helicopters initiated runs on the brusher minutes later, immediately slowing its advance. All Cal Fire aircraft have begun clearing the area, according to officials at

the scene.

Highway 371 is closed at Bahrman Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The highway is set to be reopened by 3:00 p.m.

Firefighters were expected to continue strengthening containment lines until nightfall.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation. No injuries have been reported.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.