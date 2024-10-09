One person injured after vehicle overturns near Coachella construction zone

A vehicle rolled over near a construction zone in Coachella today, resulting in one person suffering a head injury.

The crash occurred at about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound I-10 freeway near Dillon Road, according to California Highway Patrol records. After the impact, the vehicle remained on its roof, about 70 feet from the roadway.

Several CHP units and an ambulance were called to the scene.

CHP records noted that one person appeared to have a "large laceration to the top of (their) head."

The agency later updated its records to show they were considered "minor injuries."