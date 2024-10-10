Security guard gets no additional jail time in man’s Detroit-area mall death
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — A judge has ordered no additional jail time for a security guard for his role in the death of a man at a Detroit-area mall more than 10 years ago. McKenzie Cochran repeatedly said “I can’t breathe” while he was pinned to the ground at Northland Center in 2014. Lucius Hamilton was one of four guards charged years later. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, while three other guards chose to go to trial and were acquitted in August. Hamilton’s attorney had asked for 90 days of house arrest.