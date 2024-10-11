Authorities continue to investigate container suspected of holding dynamite in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Tennessee are continuing to investigate a container suspected of holding large amounts of dynamite, warning residents that evacuations will likely remain in place throughout the night as officials work to determine the exact contents of the box. Residents within 3,000 feet of Knoxville’s CMC Recycling have been encouraged to evacuate since Thursday after an employee discovered a 5×5 foot steel box with suspected dynamite. Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland said Friday that the employee was using a torch to open the box and that caused the contents of the box to start smoking, prompting the employee to call authorities. As of Friday it was still unclear what exactly is in the container.

