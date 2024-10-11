City of Palm Springs gives update on Section 14 debate

The City of Palm Springs released an update Thursday night on the debate over the city's role in the clearing of Section 14 land, which was mostly inhabited by minority residents over 50 years ago.

The City Council planned to hold a closed session meeting on November 7, 2024.

For the following week, it planned a public City Council meeting, which was expected to focus on Section 14.

A group, calling itself "Section 14 Survivors and Descendants", which was demanding $42 million in restitution, released a response statement late Thursday night:

"The Survivors of Section 14 have endured decades of trauma, heartache, addiction, deteriorating

mental health, and a host of other impacts as a result of the destruction of their homes and

community at the hands of Palm Springs. They have waited years for this council to finally do

the right thing and deliver a fair and dignified resolution – often traveling far distances and

overcoming physical disabilities just for a chance to share their stories in the hopes that it will

move the needle toward progress. Tragically, too many have perished along the way, and time is

running short. My clients are grateful to those Council members who had the courage to move

this matter forward. They remain cautiously optimistic that a resolution is near and will not rest

until they have secured the justice they deserve.” -Areva Martin, Section 14 Survivors’ Attorney

Section 14 was a one-square-mile area of land located next to Downtown Palm Springs.

The city participated in clearing the Agua Caliente land for future development in the 1960s, after its mostly minority residents had been evicted.

The City of Palm Springs had started a historical context study to document the facts surrounding the complex history of Section 14.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest on this developing story.