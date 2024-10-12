Live Coverage: Donald Trump holds rally near Coachella

You can watch live below (Coverage starts at 5:00 PM)

Former President Donald Trump is in the Coachella Valley today for a rally. Trump is set to speak at a rally at Calhoun Ranch near the city of Coachella at 5:00 p.m.

Doors for the event are set to open at 12:00 p.m.

Trump's press team issued a statement to News Channel 3 earlier this week explaining why the former president chose the East Valley as the host for his rally.

“Kamala Harris did unthinkable damage to California during her six years as the most liberal Attorney General in state history, and she has done even more damage to our Country as Vice President. President Trump’s trip to Coachella will highlight Harris’ failing record and show that he has the right solutions to save every state and every American."

Check Out: What to expect at the Trump rally this weekend

Trump's visit did draw some criticism, particularly among some prominent local democrats. Supporters, however, were excited for his visit.

Check Out: Local groups react to Trump’s planned rally in the Coachella Valley

You can watch coverage of the rally live on CBS Local 2 starting at 5:00 p.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more on Trump's stop in the Coachella Valley.