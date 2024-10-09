What to expect at the Trump rally this weekend

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to host a rally in the Coachella Valley this weekend.

East Valley Republican Women Patriots is helping organizing the rally.

In a statement to News Channel 3, Trump's press team explains why the former president is making the stop to Coachella.

“Kamala Harris did unthinkable damage to California during her six years as the most liberal Attorney General in state history, and she has done even more damage to our Country as Vice President. President Trump’s trip to Coachella will highlight Harris’ failing record and show that he has the right solutions to save every state and every American.” Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications Director

They also shared a list of prohibited items for those attending the rally Saturday:

Aerosols

Alcoholic beverages

Appliances (i.e. Toasters)

Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases, and bags exceeding size restrictions (12”x14”x5”)

Balloons

Balls

Banners, signs, placards

Chairs

Coolers

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

E-Cigarettes

Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)

Firearms

Glass, thermal and metal containers

Laser lights and laser pointers

Mace and/or pepper spray

Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.

Packages

Poles, sticks and selfie sticks

Spray containers

Structures

Supports for signs/placards

Tripods

Umbrellas

Weapons

And any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.