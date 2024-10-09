What to expect at the Trump rally this weekend
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to host a rally in the Coachella Valley this weekend.
East Valley Republican Women Patriots is helping organizing the rally.
In a statement to News Channel 3, Trump's press team explains why the former president is making the stop to Coachella.
“Kamala Harris did unthinkable damage to California during her six years as the most liberal Attorney General in state history, and she has done even more damage to our Country as Vice President. President Trump’s trip to Coachella will highlight Harris’ failing record and show that he has the right solutions to save every state and every American.”Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications Director
They also shared a list of prohibited items for those attending the rally Saturday:
- Aerosols
- Alcoholic beverages
- Appliances (i.e. Toasters)
- Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases, and bags exceeding size restrictions (12”x14”x5”)
- Balloons
- Balls
- Banners, signs, placards
- Chairs
- Coolers
- Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
- E-Cigarettes
- Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)
- Firearms
- Glass, thermal and metal containers
- Laser lights and laser pointers
- Mace and/or pepper spray
- Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.
- Packages
- Poles, sticks and selfie sticks
- Spray containers
- Structures
- Supports for signs/placards
- Tripods
- Umbrellas
- Weapons
- And any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.
