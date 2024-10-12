Trump rally sparking counter demonstration in Coachella

Not everyone was excited about Trump's visit to the Coachella Valley.

That includes a rally with the Coachella mayor on Saturday, following a statement he released criticizing the former President's visit.

The Coachella Valley Community Unity Rally hoping to unite Coachella Valley residents in support of inclusive community values that protect vulnerable populations.

According to city officials:

The visit of former President Trump to the City of Coachella has sparked fear among residents who feel threatened by divisive and hateful rhetoric that has been directed at women, immigrants, the LGBTQ community, and others. In response, Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez will lead a rally that leans on the diversity and resilience of his constituents.

