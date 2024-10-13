Sheriff Chad Bianco holding press conference regarding arrest at Trump rally

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is scheduled to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. regarding the arrest at the Trump rally Saturday night.

The press conference will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and Riverside County Sheriff's website according to the department.

It comes after a Las Vegas man was arrested Saturday near the site of former President Donald Trump’s rally in the Coachella Valley, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

A shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine were seized from the vehicle.

Officers took the driver into custody without incident and he was booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

