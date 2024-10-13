Las Vegas man arrested near Trump rally site for possessing a loaded gun and illegal weapons

A Las Vegas man was arrested Saturday near the site of former President Donald Trump’s rally in the Coachella Valley, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies assigned to security details at the rural rally site near Coachella said they contacted a driver in a black SUV at a checkpoint at Avenue 52 and Celebration Drive at 4:59 p.m., according to a statement released by the department.

A shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine were seized from the vehicle.

The driver, a Las Vegas man, 49, was taken into custody without incident and booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

According to the Sheriff's statement, the incident did not impact former President Trump's safety or event attendees.

Anyone with information on this case was encouraged to call Deputy Coronado at the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station at (760) 836-1600.