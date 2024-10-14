A record-setting teen climber returns home to Nepal to a hero’s welcome

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A Sherpa teenager has returned to Nepal to a hero’s welcome after becoming the youngest person to scale all the world’s 14 highest peaks. Eighteen-year-old Nima Rinji Sherpa reached the 8,027-meter summit of Mount Shishapangma in China last week, completing his mission to climb the world’s peaks that are more than 8,000 meters high. He broke a previous record by another Sherpa, who was 30 years old at the time. After his latest and final climb on Wednesday, Nima Rinji wrote on his Instagram account that it was “a tribute to every Sherpa who has ever dared to dream beyond the traditional boundaries set for them.”

