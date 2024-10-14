Harris is laying out a new plan to empower Black men as she tries to energize them to vote for her

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is announcing a series of proposals designed to give Black men more economic opportunities as she works to energize a key voting bloc that has Democrats concerned about a lack of enthusiasm. Harris’ plan includes providing forgivable business loans for entrepreneurs, creating more apprenticeships and studying sickle cell and other diseases that disproportionately affect Black men. The plan is meant to energize African American males amid fears some may sit out the election rather than vote for Harris. The vice president unveiled the plan Monday, ahead of a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania. Former President Barack Obama has suggested some Black men “aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president.”

