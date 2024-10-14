New lawsuits accuse Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexual assault against 6 people, including a minor

NEW YORK (AP) — A new wave of lawsuits filed Monday accuses Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping men and women and molesting a 16-year-old boy. At least six lawsuits were filed against the hip-hop mogul in federal court in Manhattan. They were filed anonymously, two by women identified as Jane Does and four by men identified as John Does. The accusers are part of what their lawyers say is a group of more than 100 alleged victims who are in the process of taking legal action against Combs in the wake of his sex trafficking arrest last month.

