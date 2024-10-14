Skip to Content
Police investigate deadly crash involving motorcycle in Palm Springs

today at 9:33 PM
Published 8:46 PM

The Palm Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle Monday night.

The crash was reported in the area of E Palm Canyon Drive and Golf Club Drive, west of the Target shopping center.

E Palm Canyon Drive has been shut down between Broadmoor Drive and Cree Road. Police told News Channel 3 at the scene that the road is expected to be closed for around five hours.

We have a News Channel 3 crew at the scene gathering additional information. Stay with News Channel 3 for additional details.

