Police investigate deadly crash involving motorcycle in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle Monday night.

The crash was reported in the area of E Palm Canyon Drive and Golf Club Drive, west of the Target shopping center.

E Palm Canyon Drive has been shut down between Broadmoor Drive and Cree Road. Police told News Channel 3 at the scene that the road is expected to be closed for around five hours.

