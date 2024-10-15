Texas man facing execution in shaken baby syndrome case awaits clemency ruling

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man who this week could be the first person in the U.S. executed for a murder conviction tied to the diagnosis of shaken baby syndrome is awaiting a decision on his request for clemency from a state board. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is set to decide Wednesday whether to recommend that Robert Roberson’s execution be stopped either through a commutation of his sentence or a reprieve. The board’s decision is expected as a Texas House committee is set to meet in Austin to discuss Roberson’s case. Roberson is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Thursday for the 2002 killing of his 2-year-old daughter, Nikki Curtis. He has long proclaimed his innocence.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.