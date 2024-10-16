2024 Safe and Supportive Schools Report Card released

Creating safe, inclusive environments for LGBTQ+ students and staff.

The 2024 Safe and Supportive Schools Report Card was announced on Wednesday. It graded several California school districts -- including Palm Springs Unified School District and Coachella Valley Unified School District.

The report said PSUSD ranked in the top 75th percentile for districts that work to protect the rights and well being of students; CVUDS ranked in the 50th percentile.

The report was released by the Equality California Institute, which is an LGBTQ+ civil rights organization.