Rory Kerins’ hat-trick leads Wranglers to 3-1 win over Firebirds

The Coachella Valley Firebirds fell 3-1 to the rival Calgary Wranglers on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena.

Calgary was led by Rory Kerins who scored all three goals for Calgary, becoming the fifth player to net a hat-trick against Coachella Valley.

Defenseman Max Lajoie scored the lone goal for Coachella Valley. His power play goal in the first period was assisted by Brandon Biro and Eduard Sale.

Wranglers goaltender Devin Cooley stopped 39 of 40 shots. The Firebirds out-shot Calgary 40-22.

With the loss, the Firebirds fall to 0-2 at home and 0-2 on the new season.

CV is on the road for their next game as they face the San Diego Gulls on Friday, October 18.