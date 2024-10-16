Skip to Content
News

Rory Kerins’ hat-trick leads Wranglers to 3-1 win over Firebirds

KESQ
By
today at 10:27 PM
Published 10:19 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds fell 3-1 to the rival Calgary Wranglers on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena.

Calgary was led by Rory Kerins who scored all three goals for Calgary, becoming the fifth player to net a hat-trick against Coachella Valley.

Defenseman Max Lajoie scored the lone goal for Coachella Valley. His power play goal in the first period was assisted by Brandon Biro and Eduard Sale.

Wranglers goaltender Devin Cooley stopped 39 of 40 shots. The Firebirds out-shot Calgary 40-22.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

With the loss, the Firebirds fall to 0-2 at home and 0-2 on the new season.

CV is on the road for their next game as they face the San Diego Gulls on Friday, October 18.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content