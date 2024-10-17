911 outage affecting some valley communities

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, California (KESQ) - 911 lines are down in some Coachella Valley communities.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department announced that 911 phone lines are currently down in Desert Hot Springs.

They made the announcement Thursday morning on social media.

The post said, "Our 911 phone lines are currently down. Please call our non-emergency line to be connected with a dispatcher at (760)329-2904, then press #2. Thank you for your patience as we resolve this issue."

In Palm Springs, the city released a statement, “Attention: Our 911 system is currently encountering problems. Callers may either receive a busy signal or reach another police jurisdiction. We are actively working with our service provider to restore it, though the exact timeline is currently unknown. Our dispatch center should be able to identify callers and return their calls. In the meantime, if you have an emergency in Palm Springs and get a busy signal, please TEXT 911 or call 760-327-1441. We will update the community as soon as service is restored.”

