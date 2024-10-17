Cissy Houston mourned by Dionne Warwick, politicians and more at longtime church

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A revered soul and gospel singer and the mother of Whitney Houston, Cissy Houston’s life was celebrated nearly a week after her death at 91. Dionne Warwick, BeBe Winans, Darlene Love and a massive choir helped celebrate her life during a music-filled memorial Thursday in the Duchess of Gospel’s hometown of Newark. The ceremony at New Hope Baptist Church was decorated with framed photos of Houston and her coffin was placed in front of the pulpit. Houston was a congregant and choir leader their for decades and the church also held daughter Whitney Houston’s funeral more than a decade ago.

