Two injured after shooting in Downtown Palm Springs

Updated Thursday night post:

Investigators confirmed a fight between individuals, who appeared to be juveniles, broke out at Graffiti Park in Downtown Palm Springs; one person reportedly pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Investigators confirmed at least two people were hit.

Palm Springs Police officers were working the scene late Thursday night.

Investigators said they were working to identify the shooting suspect, who was still at large.

There was no word on the condition of the individuals who were hit.

Investigators said the public was not in danger.

A witness - who did not want to be identified - told News Channel 3 he was nearby when shots rang out. He said he heard about 5 shots fired and that's when he saw about a hundred people disperse from the area. He said he saw two teenagers on the ground with paramedics surrounding them.

Original Post:

News Channel 3 was following breaking news Thursday night.

There was a heavy police presence in the area of Palm Canyon Drive near Tahquitz Canyon Way.

Officers initially called out to the area around 9:40 p.m.

Yellow crime tape was seen in the area.

News Channel 3 reached out to Palm Springs Police Department for more details.

