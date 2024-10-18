Belgrade’s landmark Hotel Yugoslavia faces likely demolition, with many opposed

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Belgrade’s iconic Hotel Yugoslavia was once a symbol of progress in the former socialist state of Yugoslavia, and a gathering place for local residents and world leaders. It now stands in eerie silence awaiting its likely demolition. The once-bustling landmark has fallen into disrepair, with its future clouded by debates over its historical significance and the push for modern redevelopment. As the Serbian capital grapples with hectic growth and new high-rises dot its skyline, the almost certain fate of the hotel has sparked controversy. Some see it as a relic worth preserving and others envision new possibilities rising from its ruins.

