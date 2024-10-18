Liam Payne’s 1D bandmates, James Corden and more friends and musicians mourn singer

LONDON (AP) — Friends and collaborators have expressed shock and sadness over the death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne, who has died in Buenos Aires, Argentina at age 31. Payne’s One Direction bandmates say they are “completely devastated” and they will forever treasure their memories of him. Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have also each shared individual statements, writing about their close friendships with Payne. James Corden, a longtime friend of the band, wrote that speaking about Payne in the past tense is “utterly heartbreaking.” Several other musicians and collaborators shared their condolences and mourned the loss.

