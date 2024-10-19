Skip to Content
Community road trip celebrates Pride Outside at Chuckwalla-Palooza

By
Published 12:51 PM

A road trip to advocacy.

EnviroVoters, Friends of the Desert Mountains, CalWild and the Protect California Deserts Coalition are teaming up to host Pride Outside: Chuckwalla-Palooza on Saturday.

It's a community event aimed at advocating to establish Chuckwalla National Monument.

According to the organizers, the event brings together nature lovers, LGBTQ+ advocates and conservationists to celebrate the beauty of the desert and raise awareness about protecting the land.

Attendees will talk about why access to the outdoors is important to everyone, including the LGBTQ+ community, call on President Biden to establish Chuckwalla National Monument and watch performances from local drag stars.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more details.

Shay Lawson

