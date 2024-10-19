Romania scrambles fighter jets second time this week over breach of airspace

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania has scrambled fighter jets for the second time this week after an unidentified object breached its airspace by the Black Sea. The Defense Ministry said two Spanish air force F-18 jets and two Romanian F-16s were dispatched but did not spot the target, which disappeared from the radar early Saturday. Romania shares a 400-mile border with Ukraine and has previously complained over Russian drones entering its airspace as Moscow attacks Ukrainian targets along the Black Sea and Danube River. Fragments of Russian drones have also been repeatedly found on Romanian territory near the Ukrainian border.

